Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $35,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 138.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,156 shares of company stock worth $3,481,100. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

