Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

