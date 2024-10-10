Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Root Stock Up 1.6 %

ROOT opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. Root has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $573 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.53.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.80 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Root’s revenue for the quarter was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Root will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Root by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at $431,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

