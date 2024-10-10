Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Root Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 137,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Root has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $592.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.80 million. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Root by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Root by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

