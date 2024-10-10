Roth Capital Comments on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.65. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

