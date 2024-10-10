Roth Capital Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG opened at C$20.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.34. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.