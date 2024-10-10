Royal Bank of Canada Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $98.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after acquiring an additional 637,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,246,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,651,000 after acquiring an additional 336,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

