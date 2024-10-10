Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,955 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.