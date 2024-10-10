RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

RPM International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPM opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $131.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 4,032.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 107.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

