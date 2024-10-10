Get alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: RWAY) revealed its quarterly portfolio activity for the period ending September 30, 2024, through a press release issued on October 8, 2024. The company’s statement outlined details of its recent investment maneuvers and business strategies.

The content of the press release can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K, as per the announcement. It is important to note that the details under Item 8.01, including the contents of Exhibit 99.1, are being “furnished” and should not be considered “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These particulars will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as explicitly stated in such documentation.

Additionally, under Item 9.01 of the report, the company listed the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release, dated October 8, 2024.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

Runway Growth Finance Corp. emphasized that the disclosed information is crucial for understanding its recent activities and should be diligently reviewed by interested stakeholders and analysts.

At present, the company maintains its status as an emerging growth entity, in line with the criteria established in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, Runway Growth Finance Corp. confirmed that it has not chosen to utilize the extended transition period provided for adhering to new or revised financial accounting standards, as required by Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

This disclosure was made in compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, undersigned and authorized by Thomas B. Raterman, the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary of Runway Growth Finance Corp.

The announcement of the company’s portfolio activity for the third quarter reflects its ongoing commitment to transparency and communication with its investors and the broader financial community.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Runway Growth Finance’s 8K filing here.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories