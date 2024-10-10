Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RYAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,800.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,505 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after buying an additional 744,049 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 132.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after buying an additional 476,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $19,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

