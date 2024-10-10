Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.10, but opened at $43.25. Ryanair shares last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 173,759 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.42.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after purchasing an additional 149,472 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

