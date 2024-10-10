Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 436,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 468,111 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $22.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). Analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,791,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,820,020. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth about $32,880,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

