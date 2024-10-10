Sachetta LLC Buys 610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Sachetta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

