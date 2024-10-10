Saga Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $114.27 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Saga has a market capitalization of $242.60 million and $114.27 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,037,395,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,649,395 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,037,310,803 with 103,618,448 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.57007447 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $115,229,752.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

