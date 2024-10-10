Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.76.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $177,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

