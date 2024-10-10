Sally Chaplain Buys 38,800 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Sally Chaplain bought 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$149,341.20 ($100,906.22).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

