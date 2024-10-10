SALT 24 Hour Volume Hits $127.48 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $127.48 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,820.36 or 1.00288869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01645825 USD and is up 14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $119.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

