Samuel Kintz Sells 12,206 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $335,787.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,514,747.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $75,075.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

