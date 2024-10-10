Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,674.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $653,747. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

