Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $314.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $318.32.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

