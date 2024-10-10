Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $578.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $580.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.11 and a 200-day moving average of $542.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

