Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $883,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360,192 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in United States Steel by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

