Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 721.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 158,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics
In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
