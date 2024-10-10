Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 178,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 132,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after acquiring an additional 63,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.71. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

