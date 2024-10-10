Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systrade AG bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $277,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.