Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 2,038 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.1% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $298.69 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $309.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.51 and a 200-day moving average of $293.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.06.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

