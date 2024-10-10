Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 232.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $18,147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after buying an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 83,814 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MTB opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.