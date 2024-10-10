Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $401,371,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,080,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,092.68.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

Booking stock opened at $4,292.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,842.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,784.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,304.77.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

