Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,002 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Corning by 75.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

