Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $18.87 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $501.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.73.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price objective (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

