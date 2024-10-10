Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $27.18 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

