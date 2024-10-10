Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.