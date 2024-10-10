Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after acquiring an additional 307,479 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,319.7% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 275,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,606,000 after buying an additional 266,969 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $97,042,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 244,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Caterpillar by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200,134 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $396.19 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $401.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.