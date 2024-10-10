Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 8,973 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

