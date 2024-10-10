Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Trims Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $203.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $203.78.
CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.05.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
