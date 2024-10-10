Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.31 and last traded at $108.31. Approximately 218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.60.

Sanofi Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

