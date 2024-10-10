SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.13, but opened at $223.76. SAP shares last traded at $223.94, with a volume of 51,349 shares.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.4% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in SAP by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

