Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$35.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

Get Saputo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at C$28.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The stock has a market cap of C$12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.90. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$32.15.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.7806854 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 6,800 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.