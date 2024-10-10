Get alerts:

Saratoga Investment Corp. made public its financial outcomes for the quarter concluding on August 31, 2024. In a press release issued on October 8, 2024, the company disclosed these results. A copy of this press release has been provided as Exhibit 99.1 in the current Form 8-K report and is referenced herein.

The data unveiled under Item 2.02 of this report, encompassing the attached Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished for informational purposes only and is not to be considered as “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Furthermore, this information is not integrated by reference into any filings conducted under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless explicitly specified by direct reference in such a filing.

Additionally, under Item 9.01, Financial Statements and Exhibits, the following are being submitted as part of this Form 8-K:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated October 8, 2024 of Saratoga Investment Corp.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

It is imperative to note that the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 is presented as “furnished” and not “filed,” adhering to the directives outlined in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Saratoga Investment Corp.’s financial future looks promising following the disclosure of its recent quarterly results. This disclosure serves as valuable information for investors and stakeholders interested in the company’s performance.

The signatory, Henri J. Steenkamp, on behalf of Saratoga Investment Corp., has duly executed this report as required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on October 8, 2024. Mr. Steenkamp currently holds the positions of Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary within the company.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

