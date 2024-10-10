Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.64 and a beta of 0.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

