Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.10 and last traded at $44.36. 3,356,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,026,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 15.7% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 102.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 249,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 125,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 39,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

