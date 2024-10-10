Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.77, but opened at $26.02. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,160,761 shares.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SRRK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,681.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,681.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.