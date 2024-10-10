Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 11.4% After Insider Selling

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 2,344,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,078,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Specifically, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,681.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $103,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $6,223,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 34.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

