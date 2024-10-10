Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,071,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

AAPL stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

