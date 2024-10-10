Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

