Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 6.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.