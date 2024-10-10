Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Science Applications International worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $11,044,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Science Applications International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

