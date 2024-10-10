Scotiabank Trims TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Target Price to $75.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,670. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

