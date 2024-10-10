Sean Kiewiet Sells 4,483 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,065,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,390,948. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $50,200.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $31,540.32.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $23,987.76.

Priority Technology Stock Up 5.6 %

PRTH stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $496.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.98. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $91,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Priority Technology

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.